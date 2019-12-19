Reaction, fallout from firing of Tom Coughlin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tom Coughlin’s second stint with the Jaguars ended on Wednesday night when the team fired him with two games left in the regular season.

Coughlin coached the Jaguars from their expansion season in 1995 until being fired in 2002. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants before returning to the Jaguars as the team’s executive vice president of football operations in 2017.

The team reached the AFC championship game that year, but has been in a freefall ever since. This season has been compounded by one issue after another. Monday’s statement by the NFL Player’s Association about the Jaguars and them issuing heavy fines to players for things that went against the collective bargaining agreement was apparently the final straw for owner Shad Khan.

Here’s reaction from current and former Jaguars players, with some humorous social media reaction mixed in.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette with the popular meme.

Jalen Ramsey, who forced his way out of Jacksonville, allegedly due to friction between he and Coughlin, implied something on Twitter, but we’re not quite sure of what.

👀..🤐 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 19, 2019

Former Jaguars offensive tackle Leon Searcy had a solid line about the departure and the unwillingness to evolve.

**BREAKING NEWS JACKSONVILLE** There’s a reason why dinosaurs are extinct — Leon Searcy (@searcy_leon) December 19, 2019

Former Jaguars center Luke Bowanko weighed in on the firing with a funny line on Twitter.

Lollll old 🤡 ass — Luke Bowanko (@Lbow70) December 19, 2019

Former Jaguars linebacker Jeff Kopp with some perspective on his time with the Jaguars under Coughlin and how fining players is still as much in practice as it was when Kopp played.

I was fined conduct detrimental by TC after missing a lifting session on Monday after a bye week. That’s a game check. I got stuck in O’Hare due to lightning and cancelled flight. I was fined the same amount as a teammate that was arrested & spent the night in jail. — Jeff Kopp (@Kopper57) December 18, 2019

Former Jaguars linebacker Ryan Davis added a well-known internet GIF of Robert Redford in the movie, “Jeremiah Johnson.”

And here’s some love for former quarterback Blake Bortles. As Barstool Big Cat points out, the team hasn’t been the same since the BOAT set sail for the West Coast.