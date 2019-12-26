All-News4Jax boys cross country: Competition keeps Nease’s Harrison growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The leaderboard at the state cross country meet was dotted with Nease runners.

Rheinhardt Harrison was easy to spot.

He was at the very top.

Slowed by a bout of pneumonia in the middle of the season and surrounded by strong runners in the Panthers program, Harrison got healthy and roared back. The All-News4Jax boys cross country runner of the year won the Class 4A meet with a time of 15 minutes, 24.57 seconds.

Harrison not only needed to run strong at state to stay in front of the pack, but he needed to run strong to keep at the front of a loaded Nease contingent.

“We all worked really hard this season, I guess that’s what kind of brought us all together,” said Harrison, a sophomore. “I just kept working really hard. Always kind of knew the goal was for the end of the season, do well at the state meet.”

Teammate Bradley Ball won the district meet and was right behind Harrison at state in 15:34.40. Another Nease runner, senior Justin Tackling, was fourth at state (15:36.61).

“I don’t put any limits on kids and I’m not going to put any limits on him,” Nease coach Ted DeVos said of Harrison. “He’s got a really high ceiling. W e don’t know what that is. He works hard. We’ll find out. He’s got really high goals that he should have.”

What comes next? Harrison, who said he started running when he was 3 because his parents were both avid runners, has track season in his sights. He was the state runner-up in the 1600 last year. Then he’ll turn his attention back to cross country. He, Ball and Frederick Lloyd all return to Nease. Considering that Harrison had the fourth-fastest time in the state this season among all classifications (a 15:23.20 at the FSU Invitational), adding a second title isn’t out of the question at all.

“I definitely get better every year so that’s really good,” he said. “So I just want to keep improving on that.”

FIRST TEAM

Runner, School, Classification, Low time

Bradley Ball, Nease, Jr., 15:34.40

Lowest time of the season came in state finals where he finished runner-up behind teammate Rheinhardt Harrison. District champ and third in region.

William Brady, Bolles, So., 15:43.10

Took third in Class 2A state meet. Posted his best time of the year at FSU Invitational. District and region champ, too.

Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, So., 15:23.20

Ran a 15:24.57 to win the Class 4A state championship. Also, first in region. Fourth-fastest time in the state this year.

Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, Jr., 15:55

Low time was at the Great American Cross Country Festival. Took runner-up and district and region and fifth at state.

Matthew Stratton, St. Johns Country Day, So., 15:39.45

State runner-up in Class 1A. Finished runner-up in both region and district, too.

Justin Tackling, Nease, Sr., 15:36.61

Best time of the season came in runner-up finish region meet. Took fourth at state meet.

Jahari White, Bartram Trail, Sr., 15:53.17

Best time came in fourth-place effort in region meet. Was third in district and 15th in state.

SECOND TEAM

Lucas Bouquot, Ponte Vedra, Jr., 16:08.65

Top time came in the New World Fall Spectacular. Finished fourth in district, sixth in region and 12th at state.

Dylan Nelson, Oakleaf, Sr., 16:11.92

Low time came in the New World Fall Spectacular. (18th region/36th district; next best time was 16:28.93 in region

Jemesu Picone, Bartram Trail, So., 16:09.27

Finished 20th in state, with his best time coming there.

Kameron Wallizada, Fleming Island, Jr., 16:03.67

Low was during a 10th place at region. (63rd state/7th district/10th region)

Jalani White, Bartram Trail, Jr., 16:02.90

Eighth-place finish in region was where he finished with his best time.

Mac Williams, Creekside, Fr., 16:04.45

PR came at the New World Fall Spectacular. Finished 11th in district and 15th at state.

Will Livesay, Fleming Island, Sr., 16:03.84

Top time was at the New World Fall Spectacular.

Honorable mention

Jesse Benavides, Creekside, So.

Zach Bradley, Mandarin, Jr.

Colin Duhnoski, Bolles, So.

Dalton Hawley, Matanzas, Sr.

Gavin Hazlett, Stanton, Sr.

Cameron Heinz, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Garrett Kauzlarich, Bartram Trail, So.

Frederick Lloyd, Nease, Jr.

Branden McDonald, Bartram Trail, So.

Landon Opp, Fleming Island, Sr.

Sam Rautenstrauch, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Chris Russell, Stanton, Jr.

Jayden Scherer, Fleming Island, Jr.

Ian Smith, Creekside, Sr.

Ajani Stokes, Oakleaf, Sr.

Owen Taylor, Creekside, Sr.

Michael Teal, Bishop Kenny, Jr.

McCall Williams, Creekside, Fr.

Note: Teams are selected based heavily on state series performances. Times from FHSAA and FLRunners.com.