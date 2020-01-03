Allen, Minshew snubbed for top rookie honors

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gardner Minshew finished off his stellar rookie season with his seventh NFL rookie of the week honor on Friday.

Hours later, the NFL announced the five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

Noticeably absent from the five? Minshew, and Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

The finalists for the honor — Niners defensive end Nick Bosa, Titans receiver A.J. Brown, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

While it was a major snub for both Allen and Minshew, they will both likely earn votes in the Associated Press rookie of the year balloting. Winners will be announced Super Bowl weekend.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick, passed for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns. Minshew, a sixth-round pick, passed for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 344 yards. He was 6-6 as a starter.

Allen finished with 44 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick, had 47 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.