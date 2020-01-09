Torn ACLs in same knee kept Dolmovich twins down, but not out for BK hoops team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rose and Rachel Dolmovich took twinning to a new level over the summer.

While the twin sisters were training for their senior season of basketball at Bishop Kenny, they both tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.

Identical twins. Torn ACLs. Two days apart. They made their returns to the court two days apart this month, with Rose playing her first game on Jan. 3 and Rachel playing her first game on Jan. 5.

“I have never seen anything like that before," said Kenny girls basketball coach Charlsea Clark, whose team is 9-8 and ranked No. 4 in the News4Jax Super 6 poll. “They tore their left ACL, in the same way, same defensive move. No contact.”

The injuries so close together may have been a blessing in disguise as it allowed the sisters to rehab together and push one another.

“Having another person to know what you’re going through, like mentally, you can’t feel bad for yourself because she is going through the same exact thing," Rachel Dolmovich said. "It helped us stay a little bit stronger because we both have to do it and you aren’t in it alone.”

Knowing that they have each other to depend on, both Rose and Rachel pushed through their rehab and made their return to the basketball court in January.

Rose has since played in four games and scored 14 points, including nine points in a 39-36 loss to Legacy Early College on Jan. 5. Rachel played in the game against Legacy and had an assist.

Both played in all 32 games last season as Kenny went 29-3 and played for the Class 5A state championship.

“I was a little cautious at first, you know," Rose said of getting back on the court. "I just haven’t played in six months. You don’t want anything to happen. I was just excited to play.”

Added Rachel: “She got put in first. I was excited for her. Then she scored first, and everyone was so happy. Like ‘she is back.’ Like it is just so exciting.”

This will forever be my favorite assist. My teammate tore her acl this summer. This was her first bucket after coming back. I feel so honored that I was the one to pass her that ball. Rose, I love you and am so happy that you are back on the court with me❤️ @rdolmovich1 @BK_GBB pic.twitter.com/lyjD33qMPR — Maddie Millar (@maddie_millar10) January 7, 2020

While this is not the way the sisters envisioned their senior years starting out, the injuries and their recovery, has made them thankful for every game they get to play together.

“You can’t really take anything for granted,” Rachel said. "We have a month, hopefully two months, to play together ... and you just have to give it everything you have got.”