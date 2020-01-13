Jaguars, OC DeFilippo agree to part ways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are making a change to improve their erratic offense, parting ways with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, the team announced Monday.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars and Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today. Head Coach Doug Marrone will begin the offensive coordinator search immediately,” the team said in a statement.

The Jaguars were underwhelming with DeFilippo calling the plays. They finished 20th in yards per game (341.8) and 26th in points scored (18.8 per game).

DeFilippo was brought in to help the Jaguars freshen up the offense after an offseason signing of free agent quarterback Nick Foles, a player whom DeFilippo had success with in Philadelphia.

But Foles was injured in Week 1 and the team went with rookie Gardner Minshew much of the season. He was 6-6 as a starter.