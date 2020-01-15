Raines product Harold Carmichael elected to NFL Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Harold Carmichael is headed for the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Raines High School product and all-time receiving leader with the Philadelphia Eagles was announced as an inductee on Wednesday morning. It continues a stellar stretch of honors for area players.

Former Raines player Brian Dawkins (2018) and Charlton County graduate Champ Bailey (2019) were inducted the last two seasons. Another player who played high school ball in Jacksonville, Lee High’s Leroy Butler, is on the hall of fame ballot this year. He will earn if he’s inducted on Feb. 1.

Carmichael played with Philadelphia from 1971 to 1983 and remains the team’s leader in receiving touchdowns (79), receiving yards (8,978) and career catches (589). He finished his career with the Cowboys in 1984.

In a statement, Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said that Carmichael, who was 6-foot-8, changed the way the position was played.

"Congratulations to Harold Carmichael on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our entire organization is so proud to see Harold earn this well-deserved honor. Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise.

“He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1987 and his records will always rank among the all-time greats, but Harold's true contributions to our game extend far beyond his on-field accomplishments. Harold has served as a role model, mentor, and friend to so many during his four-plus decades in Philadelphia as a player, executive, and ambassador. He is a one-of-a-kind person who loves this organization, who loves this city and its fans, and who treats everyone with dignity and respect. We are excited to celebrate this honor with Harold and his family."

Carmichael was a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 1971 out of Southern.