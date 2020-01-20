Jaguars to interview Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator job, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Jaguars parted ways with John DeFilippo on Monday, there were a lot of fans concerned that the team would not be able to attract a top candidate to replace him as offensive coordinator.

That’s clearly not the case.

The Jaguars have already talked with a pair of former head coaches--ex-Giants head man Ban McAdoo and one-time Rams head coach Scott Linehan. Sunday, a report from NFL Network that the Jaguars will interview Jay Gruden for the open position.

#Jaguars will interview Jay Gruden for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources says. Gruden recently told @RapSheet he’s “itching to do something” and would “like to have an office to go to.” Perhaps it’ll be in Jacksonville. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2020

Gruden spent five-plus seasons as the head coach in Washington before being let go after an 0-5 start. While at Washington, he won the NFC East in his second year but never made the playoffs after that. But his experience as an offensive coordinator in Cincinnati is much more impressive, with three straight wild-card appearances.

The Jaguars interviewed Gruden in 2012 before they hired Mike Mularkey as head coach. Gruden is also one of the most successful head coaches in the Arena League, leading the Orlando Predators to three Arena Bowls, winning two of them. He also won four Arena Bowls as a player.