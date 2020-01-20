59ºF

Jaguars to interview Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator job, report says

Gruden is third former head coach to interview for OC job

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

In this Dec. 20, 2015, photo, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden pulls on his cap during a post-game news conference after the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. The Washington Redskins... (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Jaguars parted ways with John DeFilippo on Monday, there were a lot of fans concerned that the team would not be able to attract a top candidate to replace him as offensive coordinator.

That’s clearly not the case.

The Jaguars have already talked with a pair of former head coaches--ex-Giants head man Ban McAdoo and one-time Rams head coach Scott Linehan. Sunday, a report from NFL Network that the Jaguars will interview Jay Gruden for the open position.

Gruden spent five-plus seasons as the head coach in Washington before being let go after an 0-5 start. While at Washington, he won the NFC East in his second year but never made the playoffs after that. But his experience as an offensive coordinator in Cincinnati is much more impressive, with three straight wild-card appearances.

The Jaguars interviewed Gruden in 2012 before they hired Mike Mularkey as head coach. Gruden is also one of the most successful head coaches in the Arena League, leading the Orlando Predators to three Arena Bowls, winning two of them. He also won four Arena Bowls as a player.

