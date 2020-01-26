58ºF

Jaguars players leave their marks at Pro Bowl

Campbell earns MVP honor; Chark, Allen shine, too

Justin Barney, Sports editor

AFC defensive end Calais Campbell, of the Jacksonville Jaguars, (93) and quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, celebrate at the end of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-33.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
ORLANDO, Fla. – There weren’t many Jaguars at the Pro Bowl, but they all made an impression.

Calais Campbell earned defensive MVP honors for the AFC in its 38-33 win over the NFC on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

Campbell had a sack and forced a fumble of Kirk Cousins on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9. T.J. Watt scooped it up and went 82 yards for the clinching touchdown with 10:29 to play. It put the AFC in front 38-27.

Two other Jaguars, receiver DJ Chark and defensive end Josh Allen, also contributed in the win.

Chark had two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Allen, the first rookie from the Jaguars to make the Pro Bowl, had a couple tackles and a sack.

