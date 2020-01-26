Jaguars players leave their marks at Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – There weren’t many Jaguars at the Pro Bowl, but they all made an impression.

Calais Campbell earned defensive MVP honors for the AFC in its 38-33 win over the NFC on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

Campbell had a sack and forced a fumble of Kirk Cousins on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9. T.J. Watt scooped it up and went 82 yards for the clinching touchdown with 10:29 to play. It put the AFC in front 38-27.

Two other Jaguars, receiver DJ Chark and defensive end Josh Allen, also contributed in the win.

Chark had two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Allen, the first rookie from the Jaguars to make the Pro Bowl, had a couple tackles and a sack.