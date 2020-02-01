Lakers cover all seats with Kobe shirts ahead of Friday game

The Los Angeles Lakers are making sure every fan at Friday’s game has something to remember Kobe Bryant by.

The Lakers covered each seat in the Staples Center with a Bryant shirt adorned with his Nos. 8 and 24. Bryant, who will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame this year, was killed along with eight others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Friday’s game against Portland is the first game for the Lakers since Bryant’s death. Their Jan. 28 game against the Clippers was postponed in the wake of his death. Check out the photo below from USA Today’s Sandy Hooper.