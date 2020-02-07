Super 6 boys basketball: Paxon stays at the top as districts approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Feb. 6 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Paxon (20-5), Class 4A

Notable wins: Central Florida Christian, Episcopal, First Coast, Florida State University High, Fort Myers, Lee (twice), Miller Grove (Ga.), Seminole, Sparkman (Ala.), West Nassau, White.

The Golden Eagles finish the season where they began, No. 1 in the Super 6. Paxon knocked off First Coast, 67-38, to win the Gateway Conference championship on Jan. 31 and have been off since then. They’re the No. 1 seed in the District 3-4A tournament which begins Monday at Raines. Expect to see Paxon in the district final against either White or West Nassau next Friday.

2. (2) Jackson (18-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, First Coast, Fleming Island, Lee, Mainland, Potter’s House, Providence, Ribault (twice), Savannah Johnson, White.

The Tigers bounced back from a surprising loss in the Gateway quarterfinals to Parker and routed Wolfson (63-24). They’re the No. 1 seed in the District 2-3A tournament, which is a brutal collection of teams, including Providence and a dangerous Bishop Snyder.

3. (3) Bishop Kenny (20-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Godby, Lake Nona, Orange Park, St. Augustine, Seacoast Christian, Stanton, West Nassau.

No signs of slowing down for the Crusaders, who have won 13 straight entering their Friday showdown against rival Bolles. There’s a good chance Bishop Kenny could see Bolles again as soon as next Friday, which would be the District 4-4A title game. No. 3 seed Palatka is also a good pick to reach the district final, opposite Kenny.

4. (4) Lee (19-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Calvary Christian, Daytona Beach Mainland, Impact Christian, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Andrew’s Stanton, Tallahassee Lincoln, White.

They’ve been off since a 53-50 loss to No. 1 Paxon in the Gateway semifinals on Jan. 30. Next up, the District 3-5A tournament. The Generals are the top seed, with No. 2 Orange Park and No. 3 Westside capable of reaching the title game. Don’t overlook No. 4 seed Parker, which claimed a win over then-No. 1 Jackson in the Gateway tournament.

5. (5) North Florida Educational (19-4), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bingham (Utah), Bishop Snyder, Cornerstone Christian, First Coast, Foothill (Nev.), Hawthorne, Grandview (Colo.), Ribault, Tallahassee Lincoln, Westside.

NFEI went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 49-44 win over Impact Christian and a 71-60 loss to Oldsmar Christian. We should get Impact-NFEI, Round II, a week from today in the District 4-2A championship game.

6. (T-6) Impact Christian (14-6), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Cornerstone Christian, Freedom Christian (NC), Palatka, Paxon, Ribault, Seacoast Christian, Tampa Catholic, Westside, White

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down stretch for Impact, which has faced some challenging opponents during the latter half of January and early February and taken some hits. Impact did bounce back with a 61-58 win over Bishop Snyder on Jan. 4 to end a three-game losing streak. It has The Rock on Saturday in the regular season finale. I kept Impact in here in sole 6 this week, even with a red-hot Columbia making a case for the spot.

Dropped out: Providence (16-8, Class 3A).

Others: Baker County (15-8, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (11-13, Class 3A), Bolles (17-7, Class 4A), Columbia (21-2, Class 6A), First Coast (14-9, Class 6A), Fleming Island (16-7, Class 6A), Hilliard (18-3, Class 1A), Nease (14-7, Class 7A), Orange Park (14-9, Class 5A), Palatka (17-6, Class 4A), Parker (14-11, Class 5A), Providence (16-8, Class 3A), St. Augustine (13-7, Westside (11-9, Class 5A), West Nassau (12-11, Class 4A), White (13-10, Class 4A).

District tournament schedule

District 1-7A at Nease

District 2-6A at Columbia

District 3-6A at First Coast

District 3-5A at Lee

District 2-4A at Suwannee

District 3-4A at Raines

District 4-4A at Bishop Kenny

District 2-3A at Providence

District 4-2A at Impact Christian

District 3-2A at University Christian

District 6-1A at Fort White