Three girls basketball teams reach third round of playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only three girls high school basketball teams are left standing.
Raines survived rival Ribault 51-45 in the Region 1-4A semifinals on Tuesday night to set up a regional final clash on Friday with Bishop Kenny. The Crusaders, seeded No. 2 in the region, knocked off visiting Pensacola 74-57. Kenny (20-9) will visit Raines (28-1).
Five other area teams dropped their second-round games, including top-seeded Middleburg in Region 1-5A.
In Region 1-2A, top-seeded University Christian was the only other area survivor. It beat No. 8 North Florida Educational 50-35 to move on. UC will host Tallahassee Florida A&M High on Friday.
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-6A
(8) Mainland 68, (4) Creekside 61
Region 1-5A
(4) Rickards 71, (1) Middleburg 65
(2) Pine Forest 48, (3) St. Augustine 45
Region 1-4A
(1) Raines 51, (5) Ribault 45
(2) Bishop Kenny 74, (3) Pensacola 57
Region 1-2A
(1) University Christian 50, (5) North Florida Educational 35
Regional finals
All games Friday at 7 p.m.
Region 1-4A
(2) Bishop Kenny at (1) Raines
Region 1-2A
(2) Tallahassee FAMU at (1) University Christian
