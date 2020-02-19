Three girls basketball teams reach third round of playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only three girls high school basketball teams are left standing.

Raines survived rival Ribault 51-45 in the Region 1-4A semifinals on Tuesday night to set up a regional final clash on Friday with Bishop Kenny. The Crusaders, seeded No. 2 in the region, knocked off visiting Pensacola 74-57. Kenny (20-9) will visit Raines (28-1).

Five other area teams dropped their second-round games, including top-seeded Middleburg in Region 1-5A.

In Region 1-2A, top-seeded University Christian was the only other area survivor. It beat No. 8 North Florida Educational 50-35 to move on. UC will host Tallahassee Florida A&M High on Friday.

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-6A

(8) Mainland 68, (4) Creekside 61

Region 1-5A

(4) Rickards 71, (1) Middleburg 65

(2) Pine Forest 48, (3) St. Augustine 45

Region 1-4A

(1) Raines 51, (5) Ribault 45

(2) Bishop Kenny 74, (3) Pensacola 57

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 50, (5) North Florida Educational 35

Regional finals

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 1-4A

(2) Bishop Kenny at (1) Raines

Region 1-2A

(2) Tallahassee FAMU at (1) University Christian