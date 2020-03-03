81ºF

Rennia Davis earns All-SEC first-team honors in women’s hoops

Ribault High grad enjoying best season of her career at Tennessee

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tennessee guard Rennia Davis, a Ribault High grad, dribbles against South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the best season of her women’s college basketball career Tennessee star Rennia Davis, a Ribault High product, earned All-SEC first-team honors on Tuesday.

Davis is averaging career highs in points (18.3 ppg) and rebounds (8.3 rpg) for the Volunteers. Her scoring average is the most by a Tennessee player since Candace Parker averaged 21.3 ppg in the 2007-08 season.

Davis, just the third girls basketball McDonald’s All-American selection in Jacksonville history, has more than lived up to the billing out of Ribault. She’s turned in 11 double-doubles this season.

Davis, a junior, was a second-team All-SEC selection last year.

