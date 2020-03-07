Ready or not, River Run is here for area runners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the biggest days of the year on the First Coast — the Gate River Run.

The course has changed slightly this year due to construction on the Hart Bridge Expressway, but that shouldn’t change much.

It’s still the largest annual road race on the calendar, a must-run for many First Coast natives.

Plus, the Hart Bridge, also known as the Green Monster on race day, hasn’t gone anywhere. A total of 12,617 runners finished the 15K race last year

Will we see the course record fall? Todd Williams still holds the record of 42 minutes, 22 seconds, set all the way back in 1995. That was the second of Williams’ five Gate championships. Meb Keflezighi has won six River Runs and has come closer to Williams’ record time than anyone else, turning in a 42:48 in 2002.

The event will be televised live on a special edition of The Morning Show. Start to finish line coverage of the even begins at 7 a.m. on WJXT. Gun time for the 15K race is 8:30 a.m.