Report: Tebow, James entering Gators hall of fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brandon James and Tim Tebow turned in some epic head-to-head battles on the high school football field.

In college, the two St. Johns County football products helped lead the University of Florida to a pair of BCS national championships. On Monday, James posted on Facebook that he and Tebow, along with linebacker Brandon Spikes, will enter the Gators hall of fame in the Class of 2020.

The University Athletic Association has yet to announce the hall class, although James’ post, along with an Instagram post of Spikes on Saturday with the caption, “HOF,” have addressed two of those selections.

Tebow is one of the best players in college football history, winning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore and being selected as a finalist his final two seasons. He had 88 passing touchdowns and 9,285 yards and rushed for 57 touchdowns and 2,947 yards.

James was one of the most electrifying return men in college football during his time with the Gators from 2006-09. He had 1,371 yards and four touchdowns on 117 punt returns, and averaged 24.3 yards per kick return (112 for 2,718 yards, TD).

James, who played at St. Augustine High from 2002-05, went 4-0 against Tebow’s Nease squad the final three seasons of high school. Both led their teams to state championships in 2005.

Former Mandarin defensive back Fred Weary was an inductee into the Gators’ 2019 class and Raines product and cornerback Lito Sheppard was a 2018 honoree by Florida.