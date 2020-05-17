Gators Breakdown: Stewart Reese transfers to Florida

One of the bigger questions facing the 2020 Florida Gators is how can they improve in the run game? In comes Mississippi State, grad transfer offensive lineman, Stewart Reese.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down Reese’s transfer to Florida. The two discuss how Reese fits in the offensive line and Mullen’s success in the transfer portal.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher