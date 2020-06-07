78ºF

Former Gators receiver Reche Caldwell shot, killed

28 Oct 2000: Reche Caldwell #17 of the Florida Gators carries the ball during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Bulldogs 34-23.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa, TMZ reported.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.”

Caldwell played at Florida from 1999-2001. His best season came in his final season in college as a junior when he caught 65 passes for 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his career with the 11th most receiving yards in school history.

Caldwell left Florida for the NFL a year early and was a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers. He played four seasons for the Chargers before playing single seasons for the New England Patriots (2006) and Washington Redskins (2007).

