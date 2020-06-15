Cell phone service not working? You are not alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trying to reach someone on their cell phone on Monday and can’t?

You are not the only one.

Downdector was reporting that the four major cell phone providers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — had experienced outages. T-Mobile was the largest affected, according to the website.

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray said on Twitter that engineers were currently working on the problem that was causing issues around the country.

T-Mobile peaked with 94,623 users reporting problems, according to Downdetector. Metro by T-Mobile, had more than 16,000 reported issues. Users across social media had also been vocal about cell service issues.