Cell phone service not working? You are not alone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trying to reach someone on their cell phone on Monday and can’t?
You are not the only one.
Downdector was reporting that the four major cell phone providers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — had experienced outages. T-Mobile was the largest affected, according to the website.
T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray said on Twitter that engineers were currently working on the problem that was causing issues around the country.
T-Mobile peaked with 94,623 users reporting problems, according to Downdetector. Metro by T-Mobile, had more than 16,000 reported issues. Users across social media had also been vocal about cell service issues.
Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
