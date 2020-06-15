84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

News

Cell phone service not working? You are not alone

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: cell phone
A general view of a T-Mobile store on March 26, 2020 in Deer Park, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
A general view of a T-Mobile store on March 26, 2020 in Deer Park, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trying to reach someone on their cell phone on Monday and can’t?

You are not the only one.

Downdector was reporting that the four major cell phone providers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — had experienced outages. T-Mobile was the largest affected, according to the website.

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray said on Twitter that engineers were currently working on the problem that was causing issues around the country.

T-Mobile peaked with 94,623 users reporting problems, according to Downdetector. Metro by T-Mobile, had more than 16,000 reported issues. Users across social media had also been vocal about cell service issues.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: