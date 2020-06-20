List of athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 grows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As sports begin to return to action, there is a growing list of athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the PGA Tour had its first golfer test positive for the coronavirus. Nick Watney tested positive Friday morning after he had been experiencing symptoms of the virus. Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage and will self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Major League Baseball also had an outbreak at a facility in Florida. The Philadelphia Phillies’ facility in Clearwater reported five players and three coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

College athletes resumed workouts on campus earlier this month, and several universities this week joined a growing list of schools reporting coronavirus cases within their athletic programs.

Clemson athletics announced it has had 28 positive cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes and staff members.

Kansas State Athletics confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive.

The University of Texas announced that 13 football players have confirmed positive coronavirus tests.

While athletes in Northeast Florida like the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun working out in groups together, so far there have been no reports of positive tests at this time.