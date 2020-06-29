Back to the weight room: Duval County student athletes begin working out today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school athletes in Duval County can return to the weight room this week as the school district rolls out Phase 2 of its three-phase plan to resume sports activities. This is a phased approach to make sure student athletes are ready to compete safely in the fall.

Duval County School Superintendent Doctor Diana Greene has said she wants to make sure athletes are physically ready to play.

Earlier this month the district started conditioning programs with strict safety protocols in place, including:

limited group sizes

temperature checks

closed locker rooms

required masks for those entering and exiting the facilities.

June 29, limited locker rooms are opening for weight training.

Duval County plans to return to actual practices on July 13. The first practice date right now is set for July 27.

This schedule should accommodate the Florida High School Athletic Association’s plan to proceeded with a traditional fall sports schedule. The FHSAA will announce as the school year if there are any changes to the schedule because of the pandemic.

High School athletes in fall sports in every Northeast Florida county are at some stage of preparing for competition as of Monday.

Flagler County was the area’s final county to resume, with Flagler Palm Coast and Matanzas getting the go-ahead to begin workouts last week.

Even with workouts resuming there are still looming questions about high school sports like Will fall practice start on time on July 27? Are games this fall going to be played in front of fans or at all? These are questions that will need to be answered over the next few weeks.