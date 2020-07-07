Gators Breakdown: Florida in the College Football Playoff?

Expectations for the Gators 2020 season are pretty high, but many out there still pick Florida to be on the outside looking in as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned.

Brett Ciancia (Pick Six Previews) joins David Waters to explain why he sees Florida as a College Football Playoff Team. Also, the two discuss Kyle Trask as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Kyle Pitts as the nation’s best tight end, and in-depth look at coaches Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher