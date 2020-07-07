86ºF

Gators Breakdown: Florida in the College Football Playoff?

Pick Six Previews predicts the Gators to make a playoff run in 2020

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, College Football Playoff, CFP
BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

Expectations for the Gators 2020 season are pretty high, but many out there still pick Florida to be on the outside looking in as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned.

Brett Ciancia (Pick Six Previews) joins David Waters to explain why he sees Florida as a College Football Playoff Team. Also, the two discuss Kyle Trask as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Kyle Pitts as the nation’s best tight end, and in-depth look at coaches Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham.

