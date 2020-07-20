NFL players will be tested daily to begin training camps, reports say

A day before rookies were scheduled to report for training camps around the NFL, the league and the players agreed to a daily Coronoavirus testing protocol and a plan for continued testing throughout camp, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pellisaro tweeted that players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. Thereafter, if the positive rate is below five percent, tests will be administered every other day.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first 2 weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates. If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

The plan means that over 20,000 tests will be taken per week by NFL players. That number does not include coaches and staff.

If a player tests positive, Pelissero reports that he will need two negative tests before being admitted back into the facility.

Players will need multiple negative tests before they’re allowed to be in the building for physicals or team activities. That’s a lesson the NFL has taken from other pro leagues: Take it slow. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills says test results expected within 24 hours. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Judy Battista of NFL.com tweeted that the league expects to have results within a day and have contracted with a national lane to handle testing.