NFL players will be tested daily to begin training camps, reports say

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
A day before rookies were scheduled to report for training camps around the NFL, the league and the players agreed to a daily Coronoavirus testing protocol and a plan for continued testing throughout camp, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pellisaro tweeted that players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. Thereafter, if the positive rate is below five percent, tests will be administered every other day.

The plan means that over 20,000 tests will be taken per week by NFL players. That number does not include coaches and staff.

If a player tests positive, Pelissero reports that he will need two negative tests before being admitted back into the facility.

Judy Battista of NFL.com tweeted that the league expects to have results within a day and have contracted with a national lane to handle testing.

