Gators Basketball Returning To Campus To Begin Preparing For Season

On Sunday the Florida gators basketball team will return to campus. This will be the first time the team has been together since March.

There is a 2 week revamp period before the team will be allowed to begin on the court workouts but Gators Head Coach Mike White doesn’t know how quickly he will be able to ramp things up once that 2 week period is over because he has no idea what sort of shape his players are in.

“If you listen to the guys, they will tell you they have been working their butts off but they have been all on their own routines at home. We have challenged them to do the right things and be safe and stay healthy for themselves and their families. But it will be interesting” said White.

Right now, there are questions about how basketball season will look and if it will start on time. White says right now he is preparing as the season will start on time.

White explained, “We just decided as a staff let’s just be prepared and assume, we are going to start on time, and let’s be positive and optimistic.”

Whenever the gators season does begin Coach white expects his team to be faster on the court than they have been in years past.

“Playing fast is in my DNA it is what I want to do it is what our guys want to do and it is what fans want to see as well.”