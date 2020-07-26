83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Gators Basketball Returning To Campus To Begin Preparing For Season

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports reporter/anchor

Tags: Florida, Gators, Basketball
File-This Jan. 12, 2019, file photo shows Florida head coach Mike White directing his team against Tennessee during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. After winning a season-high four straight games, including road wins against Alabama and then-No. 13 LSU, the Gators (16-11, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) now face the last two teams in the Southeastern Conference standings. They are games Florida simply can't afford to lose. The two-game stretch begins Wednesday night at Vanderbilt (9-18, 0-14), where the Gators have dropped four in a row. No one on Florida's roster has experienced a victory at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee. White has dealt with even more futility there. He's 0-9 at Vanderbilt, including 0-2 as a player at Mississippi (1995-99), 0-4 as an assistant coach with the Rebels (2004-11) and winless in three trips as Florida's head coach. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
File-This Jan. 12, 2019, file photo shows Florida head coach Mike White directing his team against Tennessee during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. After winning a season-high four straight games, including road wins against Alabama and then-No. 13 LSU, the Gators (16-11, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) now face the last two teams in the Southeastern Conference standings. They are games Florida simply can't afford to lose. The two-game stretch begins Wednesday night at Vanderbilt (9-18, 0-14), where the Gators have dropped four in a row. No one on Florida's roster has experienced a victory at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee. White has dealt with even more futility there. He's 0-9 at Vanderbilt, including 0-2 as a player at Mississippi (1995-99), 0-4 as an assistant coach with the Rebels (2004-11) and winless in three trips as Florida's head coach. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File) (2019 Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

On Sunday the Florida gators basketball team will return to campus. This will be the first time the team has been together since March.

There is a 2 week revamp period before the team will be allowed to begin on the court workouts but Gators Head Coach Mike  White doesn’t know how quickly he will be able to ramp things up once that 2 week period is over because he has no idea what sort of shape his players are in.

 “If you listen to the guys, they will tell you they have been working their butts off but they have been all on their own routines at home. We have challenged them to do the right things and be safe and stay healthy for themselves and their families. But it will be interesting” said White.

Right now, there are questions about how basketball season will look and if it will start on time. White says right now he is preparing as the season will start on time.

White explained, “We just decided as a staff let’s just be prepared and assume, we are going to start on time, and let’s be positive and optimistic.”

Whenever the gators season does begin Coach white expects his team to be faster on the court than they have been in years past.

“Playing fast is in my DNA it is what I want to do it is what our guys want to do and it is what fans want to see as well.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: