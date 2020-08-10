‘Nothing is the same’ as Jaguars prepare for first training camp practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In just two days, the Jaguars will be on the field practicing at training camp for the first time this year.

The Jaguars, like the rest of the NFL, did not have any minicamps. They organized team activities this summer because of the coronavirus. So, Wednesday, when the line up as a team, it will be the first time they do so in 2020.

Coach Doug Marrone has stressed to his players not to expect things to look or feel like normal. The NFL is very much about repeating cycles. Each training camp is roughly the same year to year and city to city. But not this year.

“It’s amazing that the habits that are being created,” Marrone said “The mask in the locker room — anytime you walk into this building you’re going to see everyone you know, have a mask on. The amount of hand sanitizer that’s around, the amount of arrows and signage. It’s good, though. I just think it’s, it’s a matter of just, you know, keep on doing the right thing and see how it goes.”

The Jaguars placed 12 players in the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in the NFL. But nine of those players have returned to the active roster and in the last week, the Jaguars have not added any new players to the list.

“I don’t think that if I was to approach this year, like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to come out that first week and it’s going to be the same.’ There’s nothing that’s the same about what’s going on,” Marrone said. “There’s going to be changes and tweaks and different things.

“And I think probably now more than ever, if you had, 32 cameras around the league, I think, in the past, you can pretty much look and a lot of a lot of people are doing the same thing. I think this year is gonna be you know, 32 cameras and a lot of people doing a lot of different things, whatever they feel is best. So, I just think that for us as coaches, we have got to make decisions and what we feel the best way to get our teams ready, and have a productive camp.”

This week, the Jaguars will be practicing in helmets. They’ll put the pads on for the first time next week. The first game of the NFL season kicks off exactly one month from tonight.