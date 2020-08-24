Adjustments to pandemic may have helped Jaguars’ rookies adjust to life in NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Marrone has been around a lot of rookie classes, but he says this year’s Jaguars’ crop is different than most.

Marrone said the Jaguars rookies have shown a greater comfort level than any group he has seen in his time with the Jaguars, perhaps due to the way they were eased into life in the NFL with the limitations created by COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“I thought when we started it was probably the closest I’ve seen a young group from the standpoint of knowing what to do to the guys that have been here already,” Marrone said.

“And then what usually happens when you start to practice is you tend to overload the installs early on. And what happens is you see you see this gap start to widen where your veteran players are going they’ve done it before and then all of a sudden the younger players are swimming. There’s a point in camp where we should start seeing that. And we’re really not, which is a good thing.”

The Jaguars’ rookie class is a large one.

It began with 12 draft picks, an unusually high number. Then, the Jaguars signed a batch of undrafted rookies, some of whom are pushing to make the team. Yes, there is outstanding ability, particularly evident with the first-round picks, athletic cornerback C.J. Henderson and explosive pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson as well as second-round pick, wide receiver Lavishka Shenault. But it’s the attitude, communication and approach taken by the rookies that has impressed Marrone the most during this training camp.

“They’re not (saying ‘oh, no) here comes the head coach,” Marrone said. “They’re like, ‘Hey coach, what’s going on?’ They have a hell of a lot more personality than I have or hope to have going forward.”

Chaisson has been on and off the field as he dealt with a hamstring injury. But when he has been on the field, he’s caught Marrone’s attention. Marrone said Chaisson is faster than he thought he would be after watching him on tape. Chaisson credits Marrone’s approach for easing the newest professionals into the NFL.

“Coach Marrone is by far a great coach,” Chaisson said. “To all the players. He doesn’t really feel like a head coach. He tries to make everybody as comfortable as possible. He’s willing to give you advice on any and everything that he has any experience on. And as far as the rookie class, (there are) a lot of mature people in this class. A lot of mature guys in this class who want to compete.”

The Jaguars are about halfway through the preseason and after an early rash of players placed on the Reserve/COVID list, only one player, reserve offensive lineman Ryan Pope, remains on the list and head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he should come off the list soon.

Marrone also said it’s not just coronavirus that has been diminishing for the team. Last year during Jaguars training camp — before the pandemic — the Jaguars had 29 players limited for colds, flu or similar illnesses. This year there have been only three. Marrone believes the health and safety protocols implemented at the team’s headquarters have made a difference with both limiting the spread of the coronavirus as well as other illnesses.

Every day, a cleaning crew cleans the Jaguars’ offices. Hand sanitizers are everywhere. People are wearing masks and there is a tracking system being used to remind people to maintain social distancing. And it’s paying dividends beyond controlling COVID-19 spread.

“I kind of think, ‘Why the hell weren’t we doing it before?’ to a certain extent,” Marrone said. “When I got that report about the colds, I was like ‘Wow!‘”

Also of note from Monday’s training camp practice, 24 players had what Marrone calls a “maintenance day,” meaning, they didn’t practice. One of those players was Gardner Minshew, who was in street clothes watching the rest of the team practicing.