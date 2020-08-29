Jaguars Prepared To Welcome Back Fans

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – On September 13th when the Jaguars host the Colts for their first game of the season. The Jags will be one of only a handful of teams around the league to open the season with their home fans in the stands.

Jaguars Senior Vice president of Sales and Service Chad Johnson said that the team always knew they wanted to welcome fans back to the stadium when for the start of the season.

“From day 1 it was always our goal but we had to consider safety,” said Johnson.

Tiaa Bank field will be limited to 25% capacity, which is around 17,000 fans. But even with fewer fans attending games, the Jaguars have added additional game day staff to help enforce the new safety protocols.

Johnson said “keeping your masks on in your seat is the number 1 thing we need from our fans so we have actually added staff to enforce that. We have more game day staff with 25% capacity than we do when we have a full stadium so that tells you our commitment to the compliance of this.”

The New Safety changes include staggered parking spaces, additional hand sanitizer stations, signage promoting social distancing, and cashless concessions. Johnson says that with the new protocols fans should be able to come to a game without coming in contact with anyone else.

The Jaguars have been able to put their new safety procedures to the test by hosting high school graduations at the stadium and when AEW welcomed fans back to daily’s place.