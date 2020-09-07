The Latest: Serena Williams in 4th-round action at US Open

NEW YORK – The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):
12:05 p.m.
Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.
It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.
Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.
Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports