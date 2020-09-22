QB controversy for Jaguars, Dolphins: Are beards or mustaches better?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a battle in the Sunshine State with an interesting subplot.

Facial hair.

Yes, Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins (0-2) and Jaguars (1-1) at TIAA Bank Field has devolved into a personal — and witty — battle that extends beyond the win-loss column and into another lightly-treaded-upon category altogether.

What’s better: beards or mustaches?

Miami’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may have the most impressive beard in the league. On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick playfully called out Minshew, saying his beard was far cooler than Minshew’s mustache.

“The mustaches versus the beard. … I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides,” Fitzpatrick, 37, told The Athletic.

Advantage, beards.

Minshew said he wasn’t going to engage, but, in typical Minshew fashion, did just that.

“I’ll let mine speak for itself. I think I’ve shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides,” Minshew said. “But, you know, I’m going to have respect for my elders, especially when they’re much, much elder. Be respectful.”

Advantage, mustaches.

“I was just thinking about that yesterday. I was thinking, ‘This dude does have a really good beard.’ But you can’t beat a 'stache though,” said Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

“Gardner don’t just got the little [stubble], he rocks his. You have a lot of guys that try to do the little thing that Gardner does, and it just doesn’t look right. I feel like everybody can rock a nice beard. I got me a little beard, it’s not like his [Fitzpatrick], but I rock mine. Lot of people can’t do what Gardner do, so I’m going to have to rock with my dog and keep that mustache game going.”

Facial hair won’t have an effect on the outcome of Thursday’s game but the Jaguars hope that the mustache proves it is better than the beard.

After Sunday’s tough loss to the Titans, the Jaguars don’t have time to dwell on it.

“We want to make sure it’s not like, ‘Hey listen, we played and we’re moving on’ like we’re in sixth or seventh grade where you’re not watching film and making those corrections. But for them, I think it’s an important point,” coach Doug Marrone said.

“It’s one I try to make after the game and it’s one I’ll make later tonight with them with, ‘Hey listen, we’ve got to push forward now. We’ve got to focus all our attention on Miami coming in here on Thursday night.’"