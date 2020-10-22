High school volleyball 2020: Five area teams win playoff openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first night of high school volleyball playoff action is in the books and five local teams are moving on. Classes 2A-4A play their matches on Thursday night.

Region 1-7A

Ellie Jackson had 15 kills and host Mandarin swept Nease 3-0 in the Region 1-7A volleyball quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Nease’s season ends at 5-13.

The Mustangs (11-9) advanced to the Oct. 28 regional semifinal at Bartram Trail.

Bartram Trail 3, Sandalwood 0

The Bears (13-7) swept the Saints 25-18, 25-23, 25-11 to advance to the regional semifinals on Oct. 28. Sandalwood’s season finishes at 8-11.

Region 1-6A

Host Creekside kept its season rolling along, beating Tallahassee Chiles 3-1 on Wednesday night. The 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 win sends the Knights (17-2) to the second round on Oct. 28. They will host Tallahassee Leon (8-0).

Tallahassee Leon 3, Fleming Island 2

The Golden Eagles pushed host Leon to the limit, but couldn’t get over the hurdle in a 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 14-16 loss. Fleming’s season ends at 14-8.

Region 1-5A

Nationally ranked Ponte Vedra won its sixth consecutive state playoff match dating back to last season by sweep, thumping Orange Park 25-8, 25-13, 25-8. The Sharks (23-0) are seeking to defend their state championship.

Ridgeview 3, Daytona Beach Seabreeze 0

The Panthers cruised past the Sandcrabs, winning 25-19, 25-16, 25-18. Ridgeview (14-9) will visit Ponte Vedra in next Wednesday’s regional semifinals.