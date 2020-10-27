Ponte Vedra boys golf team eyes state 4-peat entering final round

The quest for four consecutive boys golf championships is entering the final round for Ponte Vedra.

The Sharks shot a 301 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 2A and enter the final round tied with Plantation American Heritage at El Campeon’s Mission Inn Resort and Club.

Orlando Bishop Moore is third (305), Naples is fourth (324) and Bishop Kenny is fifth at 325.

Scotty Kennon carded a 1-under 71 and has a one-stroke lead over Heritage’s Luke Clanton for the individual lead. Sharks teammate Danny Erickson is at 1-over 73 and Bishop Kenny’s Clay Tucker is at 2-over 74.

Ponte Vedra is vying to become the only boys golf team in state history to win four straight golf state championships. Bradenton Prep (1998, 1999 spring, 1999 fall) and Bradenton Lakewood Ranch (2011-13) are the only others to threepeat in boys golf. As a program, Ponte Vedra has five state titles. A win would tie it for most in state history with Nease and Tampa Plant.

In the girls 2A field, Ponte Vedra is fourth with a 338. McKeel leads the girls side with a 322. Matanzas golfer Alexandra Gazzoli is fourth individually with a 4-over 76. Ponte Vedra’s Ashlan Tresca is 27th after an 11-over 82.