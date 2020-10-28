Gators Breakdown: Missouri Game Preview 2020

There’s no telling what we’ll see from the Gators on Saturday night after COVID ran rampant through the program the last few weeks. One thing is for certain, Florida is playing and improving Missouri team coming off two straight wins.

David Waters is joined by Gabe DeArmond (Power Mizzou – Rivals) to preview the Missouri Tigers. Also, Dave shares listeners expectations for the game.

