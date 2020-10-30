EWC’s new community field and stadium nearly complete

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters College’s new stadium will be complete in just a few weeks and their sports teams could be playing on the new turf as soon as spring.

With the Tigers' logo down, EWC’s stadium is taking shape.

Just a year ago, it was just dirt and grass. Now, the transformation of a barren field into a $4.3 million facility that will serve as host to the football and women’s soccer team is nearly complete.

The field turf, the lights, the seats and video board are all installed.

“It truly is an exciting time. We are elated about the thing coming together,” said EWC athletic director Paul Bryant.

With finishing touches to the stadium being added over the next few weeks, the only thing the Tigers are missing now is their first official game to usher in a brand-new era of EWC athletics.

COVID-19 has delayed the Tigers' sports seasons.

By now, EWC should have been playing football games in its new facility. But opponents began dropping out one by one and then the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference decided in July to not play football in the fall. Since the bulk of EWC’s schedule was filled out with SIAC opponents, that put the Tigers in a tough spot.

The pandemic pushed the timeline back for sports. Right now, the Tigers are planning for a very busy spring sports season. Bryant said that the pandemic holds the cards in relation to things resuming, but optimistically the stadium could see live action during the first part of 2021.

“The way we stand today, and Covid dictates a lot, our season for soccer will start sometime in January. Except cross country. We are running it now,” he said. “But all the other sports that we didn’t play in the fall, volleyball, football and women’s soccer, will happen in the spring.”

Football scheduling remains a work in progress.

Right now, the Tigers have not announced their full schedule.

They have announced one game. On Feb. 21, EWC will face Jackson State University.

If fans aren’t familiar with JSU’s football program, they probably know their new head coach — Deion Sanders.