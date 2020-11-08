75ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 44 – Georgia 28

Florida takes control of the SEC East after dominating Georgia 

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, Kirby Smart, Bulldogs, Georgia
Kyle Trask after the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Kyle Trask after the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath (© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Finally, Gators fans, after three straight losses to Georgia, the Gators get back on the winning side after a dominant 44-28 victory.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review how the Gators turned the tide in the rivalry behind Kyle Trask’s big day and an improving defense.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.