New venue for next month’s Fortegra High School 9:12 basketball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the top local basketball tournaments is getting a new venue and expanded broadcast coverage.

The Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational presented by the CSI Companies will be played at Fletcher High School Dec. 10-12. The event had been played at Fletcher the previous two seasons.

The championship game will be televised live at 7 p.m. on WJXT. The third-place game will be televised live at 4 p.m. on CW17. Radio coverage of the event on 1010XL begins live on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. All four games on Friday and Saturday will be streamed on the News4Jax platform, as well as broadcast on 1010 XL.

“We are excited to start some new traditions with this year’s tournament, thanks to Tammie Talley and the staff at Fletcher, with a new venue,” said Alan Verlander, Founder and CEO of Airstream Ventures and High School 9:12.

“We will continue to make sure all the necessary precautions are in place to make this championship as safe as possible. With a great lineup teams, that are all going to be competing at a high level this year, we are looking forward to a great weekend of basketball. I hope our community will come out and watch this event and see the wonderful basketball talent our area offers.”

The schedule for the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational presented by the CSI Companies. (News4Jax)

In terms of talent, the event includes two of the top players in the nation in West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman and Lee’s Alex Fudge. Coleman, a 6-6 shooting guard, is rated as the No. 34 in the nation by ESPN. Fudge, a 6-8 wing, is rated No. 57 by ESPN. He signed with LSU on Monday night. Coleman signed with Georgia Tech on Nov. 11.

Bolles' Bobby Crouch (Babson College), Episcopal’s Mark Flakus (UNF), Bartram Trail’s Alijah Kuehl (University of San Diego) and Fletcher’s Zyhir Sims (uncommitted) are also in the field.

Providence won the first two Fortegra basketball events.