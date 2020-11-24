63ºF

Coronavirus concerns push Jaguars defensive staff out of team facilities

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars, coronavirus
Jacksonville Jaguars helmets are seen on the practice field during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The entire Jaguars defensive coaching staff is working away from TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a report.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that contract tracing protocols are ongoing.

It is uncertain on what effects, if any, this will have on Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The only COVID-19-related news out of Jacksonville on Tuesday was that the team placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Sunday, the team announced that defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich wouldn’t coach in the Steelers game due to COVID-19 protocols.

