Coronavirus concerns push Jaguars defensive staff out of team facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The entire Jaguars defensive coaching staff is working away from TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a report.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that contract tracing protocols are ongoing.

It is uncertain on what effects, if any, this will have on Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The #Jaguars’ entire defensive coaching staff is out of the building today because of COVID-19 protocols, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. Contact tracing underway. Not yet clear how it may impact who's available for practice and Sunday’s game against the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2020

The only COVID-19-related news out of Jacksonville on Tuesday was that the team placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Sunday, the team announced that defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich wouldn’t coach in the Steelers game due to COVID-19 protocols.