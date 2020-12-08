Alabama QB Mac Jones encourages local Pop Warner team to win it all

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mac Jones has a message for the Forestview Outlaws.

Bring a championship back to Duval County.

The Alabama quarterback and former Bolles star sent well wishes to the Outlaws’ mitey mite Pop Warner team on Tuesday morning.

“I just want to wish guys good luck my dad told me that you guys were playing for the national championship and I hope you guys can bring it back to Duval County. Go Outlaws and Roll Tide,” Jones said.

Thank you your support and encouragement!!! #MacJones #10 #RollTides We love 💕 Nr.Gordon Jones #Dad Forest View Outlaws playing for National Championship on Wednesday @4:00pm Orlando,Fl 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈Let’s Go Outlaws Posted by Michelle Cohen on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Forestview is one of two Jacksonville-area Pop Warner teams playing for championships on Wednesday in Central Florida.

Westside faces the Fort Myers Firecats at 11 a.m. in the junior peewee game in St. Cloud. The Outlaws will face the Sarasota Sun Devils at 4 p.m. in Winter Garden.

Jones was a standout in Pop Warner football at Mandarin Athletic Association before moving on to Bolles and becoming a highly recruited quarterback. The redshirt junior is one of the top players in the country this season for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. He’s passed for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns, moving into the conversation as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner.