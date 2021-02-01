Camden County wrestling adds another duals championship to its resume

Members of the Camden County wrestling team celebrate winning their seventh consecutive state championship on Jan. 30, 2021.

Camden County continued its dominance on the wrestling mat, wrapping up its seventh consecutive duals state championship over the weekend.

The Wildcats won the Class 7A crown with ease.

Camden County romped over Archer (65-3) and Lowndes (69-3) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, and then walloped West Forsyth 63-12 in the final.

The Wildcats won 12 of 14 weight classes in the finals.

Attention now turns to the traditional wrestling event. The Wildcats have won the last six traditional state titles, the first two in Class 5A, and the final four in 7A.

Region tournaments are Feb. 5-6.