Championship season arrives as area girls hoops teams start playoff road

Jasmyne Roberts sets up at the free throw line in the closing seconds of the Class 6A state semifinal against Bradenton Southeast in Lakeland during the 2019 season. Kenny is seeking its third consecutive trip to the state finals when the state playoffs begin this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to Lakeland begins this week for girls high school basketball teams.

The state playoffs begin Thursday night, with 16 area teams in action as the drive toward the state championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland later this month cranks up. Here’s a glance at those regions. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Region 1-7A

Lake Mary (14-11) at Oakleaf (21-2)

Nease (19-6) at Spruce Creek (17-5)

Region glance: The Knights are a team that doesn’t have a lengthy playoff resume. This is just their fourth postseason trip, and first since 2016. Their last playoff win came that season. This should be the season that things change. The addition of G Taliah Scott (22 ppg, 5.1 rpg) has allowed returnee G Kaylah Turner (15.4 ppg) and G/F Fantasia James (16.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) to thrive. … Nease started on a roll but hit a bit of a rough path over the final month, going 6-5 into the playoffs. They’ve split this season with Spruce Creek, winning 46-39 last November, and losing 75-65 in early January. This is the Sydney Gomes Show for Nease. She’s averaging 21 ppg and is one of the top scorers in town.

Ad

Region 1-6A

Columbia (13-6) at Navarre (17-6)

Daytona Beach Mainland (21-2) at First Coast (7-9)

Atlantic Coast (9-12) at Apopka Wekiva (20-3)

Region glance: G Na’Haviya Paxton gives Columbia a shot in any game that it takes the court in. She leads the area in scoring (24.9 ppg) and is averaging 8.7 rpg. Navarre is making just its third playoff trip ever and is still after its first postseason victory. … Very difficult openers for the Gateway Conference programs. G Rhiana Youmans (18.9 ppg) can score with anyone for the Bucs. F/C Ashley Sneed (10.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg) provides help in the paint. But Mainland, a regional finalist in 2020, is battle-tested and unbeaten in five games this season against teams from the area. … Atlantic Coast has little girls basketball tradition to draw from. This is just the second playoff berth in Stingrays history (2012). G Shurrell Jefferson (14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg) leads the Stingrays into a difficult task at Wekiva. G Aaleiyah Bonner is averaging 13 ppg for Atlantic Coast.

Ad

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra (15-6) at Parker (11-8)

Lee (11-13) at St. Augustine (23-1)

Region glance: Two solid all-local playoff matchups in 5A here. The Sharks pressed a 23-1 St. Augustine squad in the district final before coming up short in a 49-45 game. F Tori Balser is a two-way star for Ponte Vedra (13.9 ppg. G/F Trish Balser (11.4 ppg) is right behind in offensive production. Seniors in G Kennedy Horton (12.2 ppg) and C Ta’kia Brown (8.5 ppg) lead the Braves, who are making their first playoff trip since all the way back in 2002. … The Yellow Jackets have the area’s best record and enter on an 18-game winning streak, with G Kyra Stauble (13.5 ppg), F Janiyah Jackson (13.4 ppg) and G Dana Art (11.4 ppg) providing the bulk of the offense. Lee is balanced, with W Yakia Milton (10.8 rpg, 10.1 ppg) providing the heavy lifting on both ends of the floor. G Jazarri Henderson follows with 8.9 ppg for the Generals.

Ad

Region 1-4A

Bolles (9-13) at Ribault (17-4)

Raines (19-5) at Bishop Kenny (17-9)

Region glance: A blockbuster region and best game in the area this week with Kenny hosting Raines in a rematch of last year’s excellent regional final, won by the Crusaders in a 53-47 thriller. The Vikings returned a chunk of last year’s squad, including G Selah Reddick (10.6 ppg) and career 1,000-point scorer G/W Ahliah Brown (16.4 ppg). Raines had its 12-game winning streak snapped by Ribault in the district final. They’ve already notched one win this season over Bishop Kenny (43-34), albeit that was without reigning News4Jax player of the year Jasmyne Roberts on the court. Roberts is averaging 22.7 ppg and 8.9 rpg. G Maddie Millar (12.5 ppg) and F Jamia Nesmith (10.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg) add scoring, boarding and distance shooting to the mix. The step to a third straight state championship game is going to be rugged for Kenny. …

Ad

Ribault shook things up here by handling Raines in last week’s district championship game to end a seven-game slide to the Vikings dating back to the 2018-19 season. This squad finally got over the Raines hump and it has been consistent all season, and the Trojans could be poised for their best season under coach Shante Stevens. G Asiana Britt, G Asia Fleming and C/F Nigeria Harkless lead an extremely balanced Trojans squad. The Trojans’ physical and quick lineup will be a tough assignment for Bolles. F Cortney Smith (11 ppg) leads the Bulldogs, who are coming off of a solid showing in a district final loss to Kenny.

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (12-7) at Tallahassee Florida High (13-2)

Tallahassee Maclay (7-10) at Jackson (12-5)

St. Joseph (20-0), bye

Region glance: The Eagles kept it close against Jackson in the district final, but the Tigers scratched out another tough win over Episcopal in a 41-34 game. Florida High won this game last year (61-31) and will likely be a steep challenge for Episcopal again. … Jackson has been one of the area’s steadier teams this season, paced by G Jasmine Jackson (10.7 ppg), F/C Xaniya Jackson (9.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) F/C Irene Kabassubabo (9.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg). It marks the first playoff trip for the Tigers since 2012. … St. Joseph, the area’s only unbeaten team, has a very good shot to reach the regional final. G Jessamy Gaetanos (16.3 ppg), F Kelly Cramer (12.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and F/C Gabby Williams (10.6 ppg) lead the Flashes. It will face either P.K. Yonge or Master’s Academy in the second round on Feb. 16, and likely a Jackson or Florida High in the regional final. Its opening round opponent, Windermere Prep, was forced to forfeit Thursday’s opener.

Ad

Region 1-2A

North Florida Educational (8-3) at St. Johns Country Day (8-4)

University Christian (9-13), bye

Region glance: The Spartans make their fourth straight trip to the state playoffs. G Mary Kate Kent (16.2 ppg) and C/F Kinley Hall (12.2 rpg) lead the Spartans in search of their first playoff win since 1995. Getting that will be a challenge against C/F Jaidy Mejia (10.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg), F Sheyla Aguilar (9.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and the Eagles, whose schedule has prepared them for the postseason. … G Taijshiah Baldwin (13 ppg), G/F Kennady Marshall (12.9 ppg) and G/F Lariel Green (11.3 ppg) lead a solid UC squad which is better than its sub-.500 record indicates. Countryside Christian was scheduled to play at UC, but bowed out of that game, allowing UC to advance with a forfeit victory. The Christians should be in good position for a march to the regional final.