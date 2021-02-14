Area girls weightlifters bring home the medals in state championship meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Area girls weightlifters brought home eight individual championships at the high school state tournament.

Oakleaf’s Tamira Bailey, Flagler Palm Coast’s Anniel Buchanan and Bartram Trail duo Tyler Bauer and Kaylee Coughlin all claimed titles in their weight classes in the Class 3A meet on Saturday in St. Cloud.

In Class 1A, Katie Griffith of Fort White, Matti Marsee of Suwannee and duo Courtney Comer and Mahailya Reeves Union County won individual championships. Suwannee won the overall team title in 1A.

Girls weightlifting state championship

Class 3A

Athletes shown placed in top 5

110 pounds

Place, athlete (school), total weight

1. Tamira Briley (Oakleaf), 325; 5. Aryannah Rosa (FPC) 250.

119 pounds

1. Tyler Bauer (Bartram Trail) 335.

129 pounds

1. Kaylee Coughlin (Bartram) 365.

154 pounds

5. Sydney Yorton (Bartram) 360.

199 pounds

1. Anniel Buchanan (FPC) 450; 5. Da’Moni Jelly (Mandarin) 330.

Ad

Team

4. Bartram Trail 16.

Class 2A

110 pounds

Place, athlete (school), total weight

3. Samantha Migliore (Clay) 290.

154 pounds

5. Janiyah Stevens (Clay) 350.

183 pounds

2. Reece Chasteen (Columbia) 370.

Unlimited

3. Kyleigh LaFary (Clay) 405.

Class 1A

101 pounds

Place, athlete (school), total weight

1. Katie Griffith (Fort White) 275; 4. Aislinn Henry (Suwannee) 255.

110 pounds

1. Matti Marsee (Suwannee) 300; 4. Emma Respress (Fort White) 260; 5. Kaylee Carolan (Wolfson) 255.

119 pounds

2. Erica Roseke (Union County) 270.

129 pounds

3. Sophia Baldwin (Suwannee) 305; 4. Allie Weiser (Fernandina Beach) 300.

154 pounds

2. Brianna Jordan (Bradford) 315; 4. Carson Frier (Suwannee) 305.

169 pounds

1. Courtney Comer (Union County) 415.

183 pounds

2. Takeirra Bakken (Bradford) 330; 3. Maddie Carte (Suwannee) 330.

Ad

199 pounds

2. Marleah Dampier (Fernandina Beach) 360; 3. Alicia Horton (Bishop Snyder) 355; 4. Gabrielle Oliver (Bradford) 325.

Unlimited

1. Mahailya Reeves (Union County) 390; 4. Marissa McKibben (Interlachen) 365; 5. Jessica Traylor (Bradford) 360.

Team

1. Suwannee 26; 3. Union County 19; 4. Bradford 16.