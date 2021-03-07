Pair of Clay County wrestlers bring home individual state titles

It was a good weekend in Kissimmee for area wrestlers.

Two state champions from Clay County and nearly two dozen local wrestlers placed in the high school individual state championships on Saturday.

Ridgeview’s Matthew Rodriguez tore through the 132-pound bracket in Class 1A, pinning all four opponents to win the individual state championship. Rodriguez’s first two matches went less than a minute combined and he pinned Palm Bay’s Ronald Theilacker at 3:22 in the final to put a wrap on a 61-0 season.

Clay’s Cale Hoskinson won the area’s other title, winning the 160-pound bracket in Class 1A. He had a 9-3 decision over Coral Springs Charter’s Terrell Taylor in the final. Hoskinson finished his individual season at 46-2.

The area had 23 other wrestlers place, including five third-place finishers from Gateway Conference schools, Lee, Raines, Sandalwood and Westside.

State wrestling results

Class 3A

Weight class, Place, Wrestler, High school

Ad

106. 4. Ethan Vugman, Bartram Trail.

113. 4. Hunter Herrington, Fleming Island

126. 3. Dante Rigal, Sandalwood.

132. 6. Jameel Smith, Mandarin.

160. 4. Kenneth DeFord, Flagler Palm Coast.

170. 5. Bryce Dodge, Flagler Palm Coast.

182. 4. Tony Carter, Mandarin.

195. 4. Hunter Williams, Fleming Island

Team scores

1. South Dade, 164; 10. Fleming Island, 49.5; 15. Flagler Palm Coast, 30; 24. Sandalwood, 20; 24. Mandarin, 20; 29. Bartram Trail, 15; 42. Creekside, 9.5.

Class 2A

Weight class, Place, Wrestler, High school

152: 6. Joel Rodriguez, Fletcher

160. 3. Ahmahd Denmark, Lee.

220. 5. Ethan Hollenbach, Fletcher.

285. 3. Ray Bolden, Westside.

Team scores

1. Charlotte, 153.5; 21. Fletcher, 21; 26. Lee, 18; 26. Westside, 18; 31. Columbia, 15; 37. Orange Park, 6; 37. St. Augustine, 6; 42. Matanzas, 5; 55. Middleburg, 1; 60. Ponte Vedra, no team score.

Class 1A

Weight class, Place, Wrestler, High school

Ad

106: 3. Jayce Paridon, University Christian; 6. Mikade Harvey, Palatka.

113: 3. De’Quon King, Raines; 5. Austin McKinney, Suwannee.

126: 5. Timothy Jollcoeur, Suwannee.

132: 1. Matthew Rodriquez, Ridgeview.

152: 6. Dominic Martin, Clay.

160: 1. Cale Hoskinson, Clay; 6. Aston Ricks, Yulee.

170: 6. Raynarde Thomas, Raines.

195: 3. Jamari Watson, Raines.

220: 3. Jack Pyburn, Bolles.

285: 6. Derrick Mosley, Ridgeview.

Team scores

1. Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy, 196; 10. Clay, 45.5; 11. Raines, 44; 13. Ridgeview, 41; 17. Suwannee, 32; 20. Bolles, 22; 24. University Christian, 19.5; 33. Fernandina Beach, 13; 34. Yulee, 12; 38. Palatka, 8; 47. Union County, 4; 50. Baker County, 3, 56. Bishop Kenny, 2; 60. Episcopal, 1. 61. Bishop Snyder and West Nassau, no team score.