News4Jax Super 6 baseball: New team at No. 1, plus a newcomer this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through March 17 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (4) Clay (11-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Keystone Heights, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Blue Devils became the first area team to knock off previous No. 1 St. Johns Country Day in a 3-0 gem last Friday night. Brandon Adams shut down the Spartans in a one-hit effort, whiffing 11 in the game. Clay’s lone loss was a 1-0 game to Bolles. Brady Greene (.462 average in 7 games) and Richie Long (.405) lead the Blue Devils. Excellent start continues for Clay County programs.

2. (1) St. Johns Country Day (9-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Spruce Creek, University Christian.

Glance: The Spartans fall from the top spot for the first time this season after a 1-2 week since our last Super 6. Brad Hodges struck out 10 in five innings against Clay, but the bats weren’t working that night. Trinity Christian knocked off the Spartans, 6-3 in nine innings on Tuesday night. St. Johns rallied in a wild fashion to end that slide, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to edge Baldwin on Wednesday night. A heavyweight county showdown is on the schedule for Thursday night against Fleming Island, although weather is likely to shuffle that to another night.

3. (5) Fleming Island (9-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Nease, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Golden Eagles keep on winning. They’ve beaten Oakleaf (5-1) and Ponte Vedra (2-0) since our last Super 6. Their lone defeat came in a 7-2 game against Bartram Trail. Jack Gidcumb (.464) leads the Golden Eagles at the plate. Dylan Dudones (4-0, 1.11 ERA) and Cody Carwile (3-0, 0.63 ERA) front the staff.

4. (3) Bolles (10-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Clay, Fletcher, Mandarin, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Bulldogs atoned for an extra innings loss to Bishop Moore with an 8-2 win a day later. They also pummeled Valwood 17-0 on Wednesday for a 2-0 mark since our last Super 6. Bolles’ only other loss came to St. Johns Country Day in the second game of the season. Jaden Flowers (.467), Tanner Zellem (.433) and Matt Anderson (.410) lead the offense among the regulars. Max Haug, Sully Brackin and Jackson Baumeister have combined for all 10 Bolles wins on the mound.

5. (NR) Trinity Christian (8-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, Chelsea, Ala., Creekside, Fletcher, IMG Academy Silver, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The Conquerors are in for their Super 6 season debut after a 2-1 week. They beat Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (7-1) and St. Johns Country Day (6-3 in 9 innings) and lost 5-4 to Ponte Vedra. They edge out Episcopal on the strength of their win over McLaughlin (the Eagles lost, 6-4), and the victory over St. Johns. Christopher Crawford (.310) and Ethan Wilford (3-1, 1.95 ERA, 29 Ks, 14.1 IP) lead the offense and defense, respectively.

6. (2) Bartram Trail (8-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Fletcher, Ponte Vedra (twice), St. Joseph.

Glance: The Bears went 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating St. Joseph (9-1) and Flagler Palm Coast (7-3). That loss, however, was rough, a six-inning dime at the hands of a 4-6 Nease team. That’s the reason for the four-spot drop this week.

Dropped out: Episcopal (7-2, Class 3A).

Others

Baker County (6-5, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (5-5, Class 4A); Columbia (7-4, Class 6A); Creekside (9-3, Class 6A); Episcopal (7-2, Class 3A); First Coast (11-1, Class 6A); Fletcher (4-6, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (6-5, Class 3A); Mandarin (7-3, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (5-7, Class 5A); Providence (5-5, Class 3A); St. Joseph (5-5, Class 2A); Sandalwood (8-2, Class 7A); Suwannee (8-1, Class 4A); Union County (10-0, Class 1A); University Christian (5-1, Class 2A).

