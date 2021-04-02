West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman caps career with Mr. Basketball honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Add one more honor to the career of West Nassau basketball player Deebo Coleman.

Mr. Basketball.

The Warriors senior guard earned the state’s top individual honor on Friday morning when he was named the state’s Mr. Basketball award winner.

For an area that hasn’t been known for individual basketball honors, local players have now won the Mr. Basketball award in back-to-back seasons. Paxon’s Isaiah Adams was Mr. Basketball last year. Beyond Coleman and Adams, only Jackson’s James Collins has claimed the prestigious season-ending honor. Collins won that back in 1993.

It puts the finishing touches on a career that was already among the best in area history. Coleman’s 2,539 points rank second in area history behind only Fletcher’s Myron Anthony (2,738). Coleman guided a Warriors team that hadn’t been past the second round of the state playoffs to the Class 4A state semifinals for the first time. West Nassau lost to Santa Fe 64-63 on a last-second shot.

Coleman averaged 24.7 points, 9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his final season for the 20-12 Warriors.

Coleman had 138 points in statewide balloting, beating Class 6A player of the year Tre Coleman of Charlotte.