News4Jax Super 6 baseball: Bolles takes its turn as new No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through April 7 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Bolles (17-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Clay, Episcopal, Fletcher, Mandarin, St. Joseph, Savannah Benedictine, Trinity Christian.

Glance: A well-earned vault from No. 3 to the top spot for the Bulldogs, who have won three straight high-quality games. How about Jackson Baumeister’s effort against previous 17-1 Benedictine last week? Baumeister fired a perfect game and struck out 18 in the six-inning dime. Bolles also beat Trinity (15-6), with Gunner Boree and Jaden Flowers homering in that one. The Bulldogs capped off that stellar stretch with a 5-1 win over previously ranked Episcopal. Flowers (.412), Matt Anderson (.393) and Tanner Zellem (.392) headline the Bolles offensive leaders. Baumeister, Max Haug and Sully Brackin are a combined 17-1 on the mound.

2. (1) Fleming Island (15-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny (twice), Creekside, Episcopal, Nease (twice), Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, St. Joseph.

Glance: The curse of the No. 1 spot bit the Golden Eagles this week. After two solid wins in beating Nease (6-3) and two-time No. 1 team St. Johns (5-3), Fleming came up short against Sandalwood, 3-2, on Tuesday night. They wrap up the week with a home game Friday against just a run-of-the-mill 15-3 Clay team that was a Super 6 No. 1 this season. Drew Homitz (.444), Marcus Murray (.415) lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. Gidcumb continues to lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. Dylan Dudones (6-0, 0.70 ERA, 30 IP, 43 Ks) and Cody Carwile (6-0, 35.1 IP, 67Ks, 0.99 ERA) remain unbeaten on the mound.

3. (4) Clay (15-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Episcopal, Keystone Heights, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, St. Joseph, Suwannee, Trinity Christian.

Glance: A 2-0 mark for the Blue Devils since our last Super 6 check in, an 11-1 win over Ridgeview and an 8-3 win over previously ranked Episcopal. Big games to close out the week, with an away game Thursday at 15-1 Santa Fe, and a county showdown against No. 2 Fleming Island on Friday. Max Williams (.415), Richie Long (.389), Blake Parker (.386) and Logan Wilson (.385) lead the offensive attack.

4. (2) St. Johns Country Day (11-6, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Lowndes, Spruce Creek, University Christian (twice).

Glance: The Spartans hit a rough patch at the IMG National and then dropped a game to previous No. 1 Fleming Island upon their return home (5-3). Connor Moore went deep against Fleming and drove in three runs. St. Johns ended its slump with a 10-2 win over a solid UC team on Tuesday. All losses are not created equal, something I’ve said in this before. The Spartans have played the area’s most daunting schedule by far, and they have yet to lose to a team within their classification.

5. (NR) Bartram Trail (15-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, North Florida Christian, Ponte Vedra (twice), St. Augustine, St. Joseph

Glance: The Bears move back in to our Super 6 after a couple week absence. They’re 2-0 since our last rankings, salvaging a split with Creekside (4-3) and then beating Atlantic Coast. They’ve got a tough game on the road Friday night at Episcopal.

6. (6) Trinity Christian (10-7, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, Chelsea, Ala., Creekside, Fletcher, IMG Academy Silver, Providence, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: I debated on Trinity, Creekside, Episcopal and Sandalwood for this spot and kept the Conquerors in it this week over the other three. Trinity’s body of work is comparable to Episcopal’s and quite a bit stronger than Sandalwood’s. Trinity was 0-1 since our last rankings, with their lone loss of the week to No. 1 Bolles.

Dropped out: Episcopal (13-4, Class 3A).

Bishop Kenny (9-10, Class 4A); Creekside (12-6, Class 6A); Episcopal (13-4, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (12-4, Class 3A); First Coast (15-2, Class 6A); Fletcher (10-9, Class 6A); Mandarin (11-6, Class 7A); Palatka (11-3, Class 4A); Parker (9-6, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (8-9, Class 5A); Providence (10-7, Class 3A); St. Augustine (11-8, Class 5A); St. Joseph (12-8, Class 2A); Sandalwood (12-2, Class 7A); Suwannee (14-4, Class 4A); Union County (16-1, Class 1A); University Christian (9-3, Class 2A).