Single-game tickets for Jumbo Shrimp home games next month go on sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Single-game tickets go on sale on Wednesday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s May home games.

Scott Kornberg, broadcaster for the Jumbo Shrimp, said the team is already seeing a big response from fans about the upcoming season.

“Once it was announced that we were invited to be a Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins, I think that was a wake-up call for people that ‘OK, the Jumbo Shrimp are coming back, and they’re going to be better than ever,’ and we just kind of steadily built from that point,” said Kornberg.

Kornberg said the team has already gotten a boost in season ticket and group sales well in advance of the season.

“We’re really, really fortunate to have a great support system here in Jacksonville,” he said.

Fans will be permitted at 45% capacity to start the season. Masks will be required unless people are actively eating or drinking. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and there will also be hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the park.

“The bottom line is we’re super excited to have fans, but we have to make sure -- and this (safety) has always been our top priority -- not just for our fans but it’s of our staff, it’s of the players and the coaches and everything else. That is the top priority so it is something we take incredibly seriously,” explained Kornberg.

Single-game tickets will be released on a monthly basis. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for all May home games from May 4-9 and May 25-30. You can visit the box office or call 904 358-2846. You can also purchase single-game tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com.