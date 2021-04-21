Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

Many sports figures, teams, and leagues are posting reactions to social media. Many of them with similar themes. They believe that justice has been served and they are thankful for it, but most are also saying there is more to do.
Among the first organizations to send out a message, US Soccer.
The group that owns the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA put out a statement.
The National Football League also put out a statement.
A number of NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Minnesota Vikings put out statements on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not.