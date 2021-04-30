Trevor Lawrence signs memorabilia deal with Jacksonville-based Fanatics

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence has his first endorsement deal with a Jacksonville-based company.

The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Jaguars on Thursday night, Lawrence signed a sports and memorabilia deal with local company Fanatics. The multi-year agreement will allow Fanatics to sell officially licensed Lawrence memorabilia and autographs, including from his time at Clemson.

RELATED | Trevor Lawrence Jags gear flying off shelves | Trevor Lawrence announces endorsement deal with Adidas | Trevor Lawrence Topps football cards have a family feel to them | Trevor Lawrence lands endorsement deal with Gatorade

Ad

“I’m really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville,” said Lawrence. “Fanatics is the most trusted brand in the industry and together we get to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items.”

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his first endorsement deal with a local company. (Fanatics)

Fanatics will be the exclusive provider of all things Lawrence, including autographs with multiple inscription options, the company said.

“As a Jacksonville-based company and the official merchandise partner of the Jaguars, it’s incredibly exciting to welcome Trevor to the Fanatics family,” Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer said in a release.

“Following one of the most illustrious careers for a college quarterback ever, we’re looking forward to creating an unmatched shopping experience and opportunities for fans in Jacksonville, Clemson and beyond to celebrate both his time in college and the start of his NFL career.”