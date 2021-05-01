Jaguars draft ’21: Handing out the grades on Day 2

Fans react to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing Travis Etienne as the 25th selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second day of the NFL draft for the Jaguars is over.

Friday didn’t have the wow factor of the first round for the Jaguars, but the team added three players, all of whom should eventually — if not instantly — become starters.

Tough to match the electricity of the first round, which netted a franchise quarterback and a home run back.

What are the grades from the second day?

Day 2 grade: B

Depth. Depth. Depth. That was the theme of draft day for the Jaguars.

Anything after Trevor Lawrence is going to feel like a letdown. Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell didn’t have much in terms of takeaway potential in college, so that’s a bit concerning. But can he fit into Joe Cullen’s defense and move into that nickel role right off the bat? A bigger question is can he push last year’s first-rounder, C.J. Henderson, into a more consistent performer?

Offensive tackle Walker Little has major upside. He hasn’t played in essentially two full seasons (ACL in 2019, opt-out in 2020), so concerns are valid about how he’ll do after the layoff. Coach Urban Meyer said that the team needs a backup left tackle and Little would fit that role. Ideally, he would push starter Cam Robinson or bump right tackle Jawaan Taylor out of the starting role or inside to guard. Definitely a high-upside pick.