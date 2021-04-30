Jaguars open up second day of draft with CB Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks up a pass intended for Seth Williams #18 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half of a game at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After using a pair of first-round draft choices on the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars led off the second night of the draft with a focus on defense and cornerback Tyson Campbell out of Georgia.

Campbell (6-1, 193 pounds) fits into the secondary rotation behind projected starters C.J. Henderson and free-agent signee Shaquill Griffin. Henderson was Jacksonville’s first-round selection last year (ninth overall).

Campbell had 29 total tackles in his junior season with the Bulldogs. He wasn’t big on production in college. Campbell managed just one fumble recovery and one career interception, despite playing in 33 games.

With a slew of projected first rounders still on the board to start Friday night, the Jaguars had their pick of players who had slipped. That included defenders like DT Christian Barmore (Alabama), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame), OLB Azeez Ojulari (Georgia) and S Trevon Moehrig (TCU). But they went with Campbell to help bolster the secondary.

They have one remaining choice in the second round, No. 45, from the Yannick Ngakoue trade with the Vikings. Jacksonville also has its own third-round pick to make on Friday night. The Jaguars have five more selections on Saturday.

Tyson Campbell was the 33rd overall pick in the NFL draft. (News4Jax)

