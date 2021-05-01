Jaguars draft ’21: Team adds OL depth with tackle Walker Little

Offensive tackle Walker Little of the Stanford Cardinal waits for the snap during an NCAA Pac-12 football game against the Arizona State University Sun Devils on September 30, 2017 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Visible behind Little are Bryce Love #20 and quarterback K.J. Costello #3 of Stanford. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars addressed offensive line with their the second of their second-round picks, selecting tackle Walker Little from Stanford.

After going with a cornerback with their first pick on Friday night, the Jaguars went with Little to give Trevor Lawrence some protection. Little (6-7, 313 pounds) missed all but one game in 2019 with a knee injury and opted out of the 2020 season.

“I mean I’m 100%. I’m as strong as in shape as I’ve ever been. I’m really ready for the NFL, for this next step. This last year and a half has been a lot of training, it’s been a lot of football studying just trying to learn the game a lot better, trying to get stronger and just working on a lot of technique work,” Little said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with some really good coaches — Paul Alexander and Duke Manyweather being two of them. I’ve been training with them and working really hard to be in the best shape to one get here and be drafted but also to compete and play.”

The first two selections Friday night come with their own question marks. Tyson Campbell at 33 will likely push last year’s first-round pick, C.J. Henderson, for a starting role. And where does Little fit on the offensive line? Could he take over for left tackle — and franchise-tagged Cam Robinson — or do the Jaguars see him as a replacement for right tackle Jawaan Taylor?

Jacksonville has one remaining pick on Friday night, the opening pick of the third round, No. 65 overall.

After picking Campbell at No. 33 to open the night, several potential Jaguars draft targets went off the board shortly after that.