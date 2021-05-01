Jaguars draft ’21: Team nabs safety Andre Cisco with third-round pick

Andre Cisco of the Syracuse Orange makes an interception off a pass thrown by Luke Massei of the Wagner Seahawks (not pictured) during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars addressed the secondary on the second day of the NFL draft, adding safety Andre Cisco of Syracuse.

Cisco (6-1, 216 pounds) was the second-rated safety on the ESPN draft board. He had just 11 tackles and an interception last season after missing much of the year with a torn ACL. Cisco has serious upside in the takeaway department. Cisco had 13 career interceptions for the Orange.

The second day of the draft is largely in the books for the Jaguars.

Barring any moves to trade up, the Jaguars won’t pick again until Saturday afternoon when the NFL draft resumes.

Jacksonville added depth with its pair of second-round picks, going with cornerback Tyson Campbell at No. 33 and offensive tackle Walker Little at 45.

They’ll enter Saturday’s action with five total selections.

Jacksonville picks twice in the fourth round (106 and 130); twice in the fifth (145 and 170) and once in the seventh (249).

