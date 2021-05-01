Notre Dame QB Book most notable 4th-round selection

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas. Perhaps the best-known collegian selected in the fourth round Saturday was Book. And Book went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

By the third day of the NFL draft, the big stars from college football already have been chosen. The fourth through seventh rounds will bring some starters and, once in a while, a great player.

Mostly, though, we're talking backups or long shots.

Or oddities.

Such as the New York Jets choosing two players on Saturday with the same name.

The Jets doubled up on Michael Carters — MC squared? — on the draft’s final day, which could make for some confusing moments in the locker room. New York first took North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round at pick No. 107. It later selected Duke safety Michael Carter II in the fifth round at No. 154.

Talk about a new angle on the Blue Devils-Tar Heels rivalry.

Cincinnati became the first club to grab a special teamer, opting for Florida placekicker Evan McPherson in the fifth, No. 149 overall. The Gators employ former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham as a special teams assistant.

Perhaps the best-known collegian selected in the fourth round was Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

